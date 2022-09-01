Thando Thabethe's brand, Thabooty's, is set to get bigger as it will be available with a major clothing franchise store

South African media personality Thabethe Thabethe's supporters were excited that it would be easier to their hands on Thabooty's shapewear

Thando Thabethe responded to her fans' enthusiasm to support Thabooty's as the news caused a major buzz on Twitter

Thando Thabethe is spreading her wings as a businesswoman. Mzansi fave Thando Thabethe clinched a deal with giant clothing store Edgars.

Thando Thabethe celebrated that she would be working with Edgars to sell her underwear line. Image: Instagram/@thando_thabethe

Thando Thabethe's business partnership with Edgars had many reactions from netizens. Peeps even compared Thando's deal with Edgars to US star Kim Kardashian's brand.

Thando Thabethe chuffed about Edgars partnership

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a post announcing Thando Thabethe's Edgar's collaboration. Thando responded with heart emojis confirming the news.

Fans expressed their excitement that Thabooty's would be even easier to get a hold of. Some eager clients compared Thando's brand to Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, Skims.

@Yogirl_Sihle commented:

"See, this one is making smart moves, unlike that one who partnered with Uber eats. It still doesn't make sense shem."

@ManasekaK commented:

"Girls making boss moves."

@Teddykaykay commented:

"I really love Thando Thabethe’s underwear, can't wait for the day I can afford to buy as many."

@magssip commented:

"She is moving along the lines of Kim K. So powerful!"

@yourgirlsese commented:

"I'm so happy for her, she's such a talented, smart and hardworking lady."

