Mphowabadimo's excitement over her boyfriend, reality TV personality Themba Broly, had many netizens gushing

Mphowabadimo is more in love than ever with Themba Broly. The reality star couple has had friends in the palm of their hands since their public debut on Big Brother.

Mphowabadimo showed how completely in love she is with Themba Broly as she renamed the whole month of September after him. Image/Instagra/@thembabroly/@mpho_wa_badimo

Mphowabadimo smitten by Themba Broly

Mphowabadimo remixed the month of September to reference her man Themba's name as she wrote in a tweet:

"SepThemba."

The reality star's romantic wordplay amused followers as Themba was born on 3 September. Many fans thought she was being adorable as they fawned over the couple.

@Ayam__Sylviah commented:

"She's gone."

@Phila_Tsh commented:

"I love it!"

@jadefrannces commented:

"My ship."

@Colleenrapz

"Gone girl."

@LydiaJonas14 commented:

"Yes, we are celebrating my brother in law this month."

Mphowabadimo has fans going crazy over stunning photo causing major buzz

Briefly News previously reported that Mphowabadimo's latest casual outfit post was a testament to the Big Brother Mzansi winner's influence. Mphowabadimo had her fans going on for hours after impressing them.

Mphowabadimo has an undeniable presence just looking at how fans expressed their love for her on a Twitter post. The ever-so-gorgeous Mphowabadimo only had to show her face to evoke a major reaction from supporters.

Mphowabadimo can safely say that green is her colour after fans reacted to her latest beauty shot. The reality star had all her fans fawning over her when she shared a stunning picture of herself dressed in a green matching suit.

