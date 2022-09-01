‘BBMzansi’ Star Mphowabadimo Shows Love to Bae Themba Broly in Adorable Way, Fans React: “Gone Girl”
- Mphowabadimo showed that she is completely in love with her Big Brother Mzansi co-star boyfriend, Themba Broly
- The Big Brother Mzansi winner Mphowabadimo took to her social media to express how smitten she is with Themba Broly
- Mphowabadimo's excitement over her boyfriend, reality TV personality Themba Broly, had many netizens gushing
Mphowabadimo is more in love than ever with Themba Broly. The reality star couple has had friends in the palm of their hands since their public debut on Big Brother.
Mphowabadimo has been the latest of the two to show how much she adores Themba Broly. Media personality Mphowabadimo's cute gesture to her partner left many touched.
Mphowabadimo smitten by Themba Broly
Mphowabadimo remixed the month of September to reference her man Themba's name as she wrote in a tweet:
"SepThemba."
The reality star's romantic wordplay amused followers as Themba was born on 3 September. Many fans thought she was being adorable as they fawned over the couple.
@Ayam__Sylviah commented:
"She's gone."
@Phila_Tsh commented:
"I love it!"
@jadefrannces commented:
"My ship."
@Colleenrapz
"Gone girl."
@LydiaJonas14 commented:
"Yes, we are celebrating my brother in law this month."
Mphowabadimo has fans going crazy over stunning photo causing major buzz
Briefly News previously reported that Mphowabadimo's latest casual outfit post was a testament to the Big Brother Mzansi winner's influence. Mphowabadimo had her fans going on for hours after impressing them.
Mphowabadimo has an undeniable presence just looking at how fans expressed their love for her on a Twitter post. The ever-so-gorgeous Mphowabadimo only had to show her face to evoke a major reaction from supporters.
Mphowabadimo can safely say that green is her colour after fans reacted to her latest beauty shot. The reality star had all her fans fawning over her when she shared a stunning picture of herself dressed in a green matching suit.
