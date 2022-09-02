Zoleka Mandela was diagnosed with cancer, and she is opening up about her experience on social media

South African author Zoleka Mandela took the time to update South Africans on her health after starting treatment

Zoleka Mandela's supporters were moved after she got vulnerable, and they shared their words of comfort with her

Zoleka Mandela is fighting severe cancer that has affected many parts of her body. Zoleka Mandela has spoken about her feelings after finding out she has cancer

Zoleka Mandela told her supporters exactly how she felt after starting cancer treatment. Image: Getty Images/J Countess /Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Zoleka Mandela talked about all her feelings ever since she started getting treatment. Zoleka Mandela fans appreciated how open she is about dealing with such a serious illness.

Zoleka Mandela gets candid about battle with cancer

Zoleka wrote on Twitter that her cancer affected her lungs, liver, ribs, spinal cord and hips. She assured her supporters that she was at home recovering from the side effects of her first treatment. She admitted that it has not been easy as she said:

"I’m battling to come to terms with my diagnosis, it’s both daunting and terrifying. Prayer for acceptance and peace that passes all understanding."

Zoleka Mandela was flooded with words of comfort and encouragement. Many South Africans commented that they would keep Zoleka in their prayers.

@CharityKeza commented:

"Sending you love, and healing."

@missphoebejane commented:

"Dearest Zoleka, raising you up in prayer and love and love and love."

@Bello_Q commented:

"I am with you in prayer."

@KhanyisaPinda commented:

"I think about you everyday!"

@KatlegoMac commented:

"Strength."

