South Afrian born superstar Trevor Noah took to social media to pay tribute to his late grandmother Frances Noah

The famous comedian posted a video on Instagram with a lengthy caption that revealed to many of his followers how close they were

Global netizens flocked to Trevor Noah's comments section to express their condolences once more

Trevor Noah has used his timeline to honour his late grandmother Frances Noah. Frances Noah died in the middle of 2022 at the age of 95.

‘The Daily Show' Host Trevor Noah has paid tribute to his late grandmother who passed away at 95 years old. Image: @TrevorNoah/Facebook and Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

Taking to Instagram, Trevor recently posted a clip with a caption that spoke affectionately and lovingly of Mrs. Noah. According to ZAlebs, Trevor described her as the family's pillar of strength. Frances always put things in context for the Noah family, as she lived for nine decades and faced all life had to bring. Frances most importantly brought a smile to Trevor's face, Reports ZAlebs.

On Instagram, Trevor shared the following video shortly after his grandmother passed away:

Netizens' offer condolences to Trevor Noah

@tshepegom said:

"May God bless her resting soul now and forever more and may God bless you too brother."

@cathybristoll wrote:

"Safe home, Gogo, thank you, Trevor, for such honor to your elders, and for letting us get to know them."

@neilyville shared:

"Awesome tribute to your Gogo. I understand the grandmother's loss it stings. The firsts are the hardest"

@nastassiadavis posted:

"❤️ Beautiful, thank you for sharing your precious Gogo with us. I enjoyed watching the videos of you together. My condolences to you."

@nikki_patty replied:

"My Sincerest Condolences to you and your Family..Sleep well Woman of God ❤️"

@iamjobreezy commented:

"Peace to Gogo's soul, and strength to you "

@noillyanderson also said:

"My deepest condolences for your loss. Your love for her and how you honor her life are inspiring. You are living proof of her wonderful legacy."

@doitwithempathy also wrote:

"Sending prayers of solace ❤️"

@mstoni23_ added:

"So sorry for your loss, may God fill your heart with all the good memories of love, and laughter, please accept my deepest sympathy to you and your family, you and your family are in my prayers and thoughts. May Gogo RIP "

Trevor Noah has not let the death of his beloved grandmother discourage him from pursuing his dreams. In July, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah's American late-night and satirical television show, The Daily Show, was nominated for seven Emmys in 2022.

On YouTube, The Daily Show posted what Trevor gets up to on set:

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly reportedly break up after two years of dating

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African comedian Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly his girlfriend of two years have ended their union.

The celebrity pair began dating in 2020 and had moved in together after Noah, "The Daily Show" host purchased a R435 billion mansion.

The Bel Air posh home offered a scintillating view of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Monica mountains featured six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

