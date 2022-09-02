Famous philanthropist BI Phakathi did an amazing deed once again by helping a generous homeless father and son

The selfless giver approached the dad asking for some change and decided to help after seeing how open-handed he was towards him

Mzansi peeps were deeply moved by the entire interaction, with praise also given to the homeless man's kindness

Mzansi's favourite philanthropist BI Phakathi was at it again, and this time, he helped a homeless father and son with an interesting twist.

BI Phakathi helped a selfless homeless dad and son in a way that deeply moved SA. Images: BI Phakathi/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The kind act was shared by BI Phakathi on his very popular and inspirational Facebook page, where many took their time to appreciate the profound sense of ubuntu the interaction showed.

The clip starts with BI walking up to the father, asking him for some spare change as a test. The well-meaning homeless man then tries to make a plan to help out the anonymous philanthropist.

BI Phakathi then returns to give a very wholesome surprise to the dad and son by giving them a more than generous donation of money, to which the dad thanked BI and said:

"You know this racism thing about skin colour is the baddest thing to happen to South Africans because you need to go deeper than that. Blood represents life."

Mzansi peeps were deeply moved by the interaction, with many commending BI Phakathi and the homeless man for their giving spirit. See the comments below:

Linda Kuzala said:

"Thank you so much may God bless you for everything you're doing."

Chifundo Phiri shared:

"I am always speechless, you're the true definition of love, God bless you sir."

Thomas G Phiri mentioned:

"I am from Malawi, but this preaching is more than what we do in our churches. I should do so."

Balwant Singh commented:

"Thank you so much for helping the poor and homeless may God continue to bless you "

Nongcebo Ntuli posted:

" 'I see God in you' those words are the oil that will keep you going. Stay blessed."

Ingrid Visser said:

"God bless you may our God keep you safe."

Musa Baloyi shared:

"You always give us the tears of joy... God bless you forever and keep helping others ❤️"

Magdalena Stevens mentioned:

"I can't believe what you did. My GOD bless you."

