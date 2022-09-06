Anele Mdoda took to social media to show love to Benni McCarthy after his Manchester United beat Arsenal in an EPL clash

The radio personality responded hilariously to a snap of the Man U strikers' coach and soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Anele used Benni's famous line from his classic hit with TKZee titled Shibobo which was also sampled by AKA in Fela In Versace

Anele Mdoda took to her timeline to show love to Benni McCarthy. The radio personality reacted to a snap of the Manchester United strikers' coach and goal poacher Cristiano Ronaldo.

Anele Mdoda showed love to Benni McCarthy after Manchester United won against Arsenal. Image: @zithathu, @bennimac17

Source: Instagram

The South African-born soccer legend and Ronaldo were walking shoulder-to-shoulder after Manchester United beat Arsenal in an EPL match. He was whispering something in Ronaldo's ear.

A tweep shared the snap on Twitter and asked social media users what Benni McCarthy told Ronaldo in the pic. Anele Mdoda took to the comments section and hilariously said:

"Lekker lekker fish and chips…"

The famous line is an excerpt from Benni's lyrics in TKZee's hit Shibobo. Mzansi rapper AKA also used the line in his smash hit, Fela In Versace. A few social media users took to Anele's comment section and laughed out loud at her tweet.

@Mfana031 said:

"When my Goat celebrate this greatness on record bathi he can't rap....those are Benni lines."

@khuliso_wesley wrote:

"I read it in his coloured accent."

AKA thrilled as Manchester United beat Liverpool

In similar news, Briefly News reported that AKA took to social media to celebrate when his favourite soccer team scored the second goal against their arch-rivals, Liverpool. Manchester United beat the high-flying EPL side 2-1 on Monday night, 22 August.

The Red Devils were leading 2-0 when the thrilled Supa Mega took to his timeline to celebrate. He shared a clip of himself screaming out loud when Marcus Rashford made it 2-0.

Jadon Sancho and Rashford scored for his team while lethal striker Mohamed Salah netted the only goal for Liverpool towards the end of the game.It had been a long time since Man U came out victorious against Liverpool.

Source: Briefly News