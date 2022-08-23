AKA is thrilled after his favourite English Premier League side Manchester United beat arch-rivals Liverpool on Monday night

The Fela In Versace hitmaker lost it when the Red Devils scored their second goal against Mohamed Salah's side and took to Twitter to share a short clip

Man U won the game 2-1 at the end of 90 minutes and the South African rapper's fans took to his timeline to celebrate with him

AKA took to social media to celebrate when his favourite soccer team scored the second goal against their arch-rivals, Liverpool. Manchester United beat the high-flying EPL side 2-1 on Monday night, 22 August.

AKA is thrilled after Manchester United's win against Liverpool. Image: @akaworldwide

The Red Devils were leading 2-0 when the thrilled Supa Mega took to his timeline to celebrate. He shared a clip of himself screaming out loud when Marcus Rashford made it 2-0.

Taking to , the Fela In Versace rapper can be heard screaming in the short video:

"Come on boys, yessssss!"

Jadon Sancho and Rashford scored for his team while lethal striker Mohamed Salah netted the only goal for Liverpool towards the end of the game.It had been a long time since Man U came out victorious against Liverpool. Tweeps took to AKA's comment section to celebrate with him:

@CiAr54218059 wrote:

"Benni effects, the Red 18 area!!!"

@Tmamabolo97 said:

"CR7 is the problem. The boys played well last night."

@Perxxi_Universe commented:

"Benni in the 18 area."

@MNtsonda wrote:

"@casspernyovest & @akaworldwide Let's celebrate boys."

@CraiginCook_ added:

"We are winning."

Source: Briefly News