Velile Makhoba has taken to her timeline to reveal that she has left Gomora after being with the show for a few months

The young actress posted a clip of herself in one of the show's scenes and thanked the producers for opening doors for her in the cut-throat industry

The starlet's fans also took to her comment section to applaud her for breathing life into the character of Gugu

Velile Makhoba has left Gomora. The young actress took to her timeline to announce her exit from the telenovela.

Velile Makhoba has left ‘Gomora’. Image: @velilemakhoba

Source: Instagram

The star played the role of Gugu in the show. She extended her gratitude to the producers of the show for making her dream a reality.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet posted a clip of one of the soapie's scenes in which she was with lead actress Katlego Danke. In her heartfelt post, Velile shared that the cast and crew of the show welcomed her with open arms.

ZAlebs reports that she shared that Gomora paved a "golden road" for her and sharpened her acting skills. In the lengthy post, she also thanked her fans for their support.

Velile's fans took to her comment section to applaud her for slaying her character in the Mzansi Magic soapie.

sivemabuya said:

"Well done you talented beauty."

_zinchyy commented:

"Love you so much!"

faith_mgobhozi wrote:

"You did amazingly well. May this open more doors, even bigger doors."

kg.senne said:

"We love you, Veee, till next time."

thandii_mm commented:

"And it was just a beginning, babes. Something more powerful than this is on your way. This was your first step to success, now the ball is in your hands. Remember, we're here for you. We will still support you, just keep on being you. We love you, babes and we won’t forget about GUGU. Uyidlalile indima yakho mah keep on doing that."

shamiso_omphile wrote:

"Yohh! I love you so much I’m tearing. Your talent changed me Velz! Uyi superstar."

zintlekwaaiman added:

"We love you. On to the next, Mamaz."

Actress Asavela Mngqithi calls her dad Manqoba Mngqithi out

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Asavela Mngqithi called her dad Manqoba Mngqithi out. The actress reportedly slammed the Mamelodi Sundowns coach and claimed he's a "deadbeat" father.

The former Isibaya actress recently tied the knot and changed her surname to Mqokiyana. She took to social media to air her father's dirty laundry. She claimed he was not there during her childhood.

Mngqithi is one of the most successful coaches in South African football history. He has won countless trophies and huge sums of cash with Sundowns.

