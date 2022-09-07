Mmabatho Montsho, a familiar face on local TV, spoke out against a noticeable trend where reality series document sad stories about Black people

The South African filmmaker took to social media to express her dislike for how some South African television shows depend on displaying Black people's suffering without helping

Many netizens agreed with Mmabatho Montsho, including some popular radio personalities who echoed her thoughts in response

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mmabatho Montsho touched on an important issue with her latest tweet. The South African TV legend complained that some channels rely on exploiting Black people.

Mmabatho Montsho expressed her frustration with seeing Black people's suffering being used on television. Image : Instagram/ @montshotheblack

Source: Instagram

Mmabatho Montsho started a discussion on social media about how some broadcasting companies get away with just using people for ratings. Netizens flocked to Mmabatho Montsho's comment section to vent about their dislike for TV programs that take advantage of the marginalised.

Mmabatho Montsho and impressed with some South African TV shows

used her Twitter to vent about some shows on South African television that take advantage of people's emotional distress. The actress claims that these shows target Black people specifically as she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"TV shows sending presenters with zero necessary skills or qualifications to mediate traumatic family issues for content should be illegal."

Daily Sun reports that Metro FM presenter Msazaki complained that the shows invested a lot in having Black communities unite, which is why there are never any follow-up episodes. 5fm's Kaya Ntsweng agreed that late TV presenter Sis' Angie was an exception to the usual presenters on reality shows.

Other netizens agreed with the radio presenters. Some made it obvious which channel they thought was guilty of the exploitation the filmmaker described.

@CoachTshidi commented:

"I've been saying. All that matters to these production houses is numbers. Social media followers has now become a selection criteria. No care for the people that come for help, all in the name of ratings."

@ItsLithaAfter9 commented:

"Moja Love’s entire MO."

@tshegofatso_x commented:

"Come get your sub."

@Neo08756796 commented:

"Moja love le mametse? I wonder how long y'all are gonna get away with using Black people's pain for ratings without even trying to help them! Cancel that whole channel!"

@sedi_maxx commented:

"We are here aspiring presenters with degrees in mental health issues."

@ChilliBaybes commented:

"To be precise."

"I’d sue the show": 'Uyajola 9/9' viewers angry at Jub Jub and his entire crew

Briefly News previously reported that The latest episode of Uyajola 9/9 set tongues wagging. The viewers of Jub Jub's show took to social media to share their thoughts on the "violence" in the show.

The media personality's show aired an episode in which a woman put hands on a lady she suspected of cheating with her man. The fuming woman even tried to break the windows of a taxi her man and the side chick were in.

Taking to Twitter, angry viewers advised the lady that was attacked live on TV to open a case against the show. They're not happy that Jub Jub and the bodyguards did not intervene when the fight started.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News