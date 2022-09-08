Radio personality Anele Mdoda was excited to find out that a legend will be performing at the DStv Delicious Festival

Anele Mdoda was excited that singer Angie Stone would be in South Africa for a performance soon

Angie Stone's future show had Anele Mdoda and other South African netizens expressed clamouring about much they look forward to the show.

Anele Mdoda could not contain her excitement when she found out that Angie Stone was going to attend an upcoming concert. The DStv Delicious Festival will be held over the Heritage Day weekend, and Anele Mdoda can not wait.

Anele Mdoda celebrated that she will get to see music Lady and Angie Stone at the DStv Delicious Festival. : Image: Instagram/@zintathu /Getty Images/Jason Kempin

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda caused quite a buzz over Angie Stone when she shared her enthusiasm on social media. Many peeps expressed their excitement along with the radio personality.

Anele Mdoda fan girls over Angie Stone

Anele shared how much she is looking forward to watching Angie Stone at the DStv Delicious Festival live. She wrote in a tweet:

"Angie Stone is coming to DStv Delicious Festival!"

Anele's followers were just as excited by the news as many commented that they would love the opportunity to watch Angie Stone live.

@hlompo commented:

"I didn't buy tickets even when they were on sale."

@mak_refilwe commented:

"It is getting better by the day."

@KoketsoPlus commented:

"You're making things worse for those of us who don't have tickets."

@LwaziEfuru commented:

"I can't believe I don't have tickets still. I was planning to celebrate my birthday pha Yhoo Jesu."

@ZikhonaTshona commented:

"I can't believe I'm not going to this shandiz this year, honestly I slept."

Source: Briefly News