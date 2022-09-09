Makhadzi joined a special Tiktok content creator Seun Stew in a video where they got down to a catchy beat

South African performer Makhadzi impressed alongside dancer Seun Stew as they did an energetic jive that impressed netizens

Makhadzi's fans were blown away as they showered Seun Stew with compliments for being able to keep up with the professional performer

Makhadzi showed off her energy and good vibes in a video dancing with Seun Stew. The video was impressive to many as Seun Stew matched Makhadzi's energy.

Makhadzi danced with Seun Stew, which warmed many hearts as fans complimented their dance video together. Image: Facebook/Seun Stew/Instagram/@makhadzisa

Source: UGC

Makhadzi was a ball of energy in the video shared across social media as it caught fire on the internet. Seun Stew is even more impressive in the video as he showed many people that his disability does not stop him from dancing as well as Makhadzi.

Makhadzi and Seun Stew tear the dance floor apart

In a video originally posted on TikTok by Makhadzi, she is dancing side-by-side with Seun Stew. The dancer keeps up with Makhadzi's dancing effortlessly, which impressed netizens as Seun Stew has one leg.

Fans of the professional musician sang their praises over their slick dance moves. Many commented that Seun Stew always makes their day as he proves that a disability does not indicate that someone cannot do something.

Sharon Banda commented:

"This guy is the whole vibe, I love his energy. Makhadzi I can't wait for you to come to Zambia."

Kgaugelo Mampuru commented:

"May Lord bless you, Makhadzi, for having a good heart. Continue to support him and make him feel like others."

Evidence Miraso commented:

"Thanks for noticing his talent. Disability does not mean inability, look at the smile. May God take him to another level."

Tala Bear commented:

"You are a new beautiful talented young lady keep your star shining brighter and brighter, more respect many blessings in your future."

Vee Mampeezy commented:

"Washa. But this guy is on another level."

Makhadzi shares preparations for one-woman show, hints TshiVenda incorporation

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi is returning home after a successful world tour.

TshisaLIVE says that the "homecoming" event will take place on 01 October 2022 at Makhuvha Stadium in Thohoyandou.

The stunner said that her culture, TshiVenda, will dazzle Mzansi people. Makhadzi intends to incorporate her beautiful culture and dances, such as tshikona and tshigombela, into her lit performance.

The star, who was born in Limpopo, also talked openly about getting ready for the big event. She said that it was easier than she anticipated. Makhadzi attributes this to previous one-woman shows she has hosted.

Source: Briefly News