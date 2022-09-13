Vusi Nova dropped a new track that left netizens with many questions, and most were not curious about the music

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of Vusi Nova jamming out to his own song, and naturally, netizens went wild with reactions

Many netizens were not even focused on the track as they were more interested in what Vusi Nova was wearing on his head

Vusi Nova is trying something new with his music. A video of Vusi Nova singing along to his latest song circulated on Twitter as netizens gave their opinion.

Vusi Nova surprised summer that he has moved on from amapiano as he jumped to a completely new sound. Image: Instagram /@vusinova1

Source: Instagram

The video of Vusi Nova spread like wildfire as fans noticed something was amiss with Vusi Nova's hair. Netizens cracked endless jokes at Vusi Nova's expense.

Vusi Nova debuts new music

A video shared by Musa shows Vusi Nova lip-syncing to his latest music. Netizens reacted to the video but were mostly concerned with Vusi's hair and not paying attention to his music.

A few fans had compliments for Vusi's new sound. Other peeps were surprised that he seemed to have moved on from creating amapiano while most were focused on his hair.

@TiisetxoTheeMan commented:

"I'm more interested in his barber, we need answers."

@NAKEDI_NKD commented:

"Lmao, so amapiano didn't work out?"

@Dlinho7 commented:

"What's on homie's head man?"

@Nduna_KM commented:

"I'm just glad he's back."

@Tshepo_Berry commented:

"It's hard to concentrate with that mat on his head. Thanks bye."

