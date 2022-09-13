Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi penned sweet letters to their son when he turned two years old on Monday, 12 September

The rapper posted a stunning video of himself and his "gym partner" working out while Thobeka posted a snap breastfeeding her little man

South African celebs took to the popular couple's comment sections to with their son a fabulous second birthday

Cassper Nyovest and his baby mama took to the timeline to celebrate their son's birthday. Khotso turned two years old a few days back and his rents penned sweet birthday post in celebration of the special occasion.

Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi penned sweet letters in celebration of Khotso's birthday. Image: @casspernyovest, @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

Mufasa took to social media on Monday, 12 September to share a clip of himself and his little man working out. The excited rapper penned a heart-melting message to his "twin".

Cass took to Instagram and posted a clip of himself with his "gym partner" exercising. He shared that he doesn't know where he would be without the responsibility of being Khotso's dad.

TshisaLIVE reports that Khotso's stunning mom Thobeka Majozi also took to the picture-sharing app to share a pic of herself breastfeeding her little guy. According to the publication, she captioned her post:

"The birth of you was the rebirth of me. Happy second birthday my love."

Mzansi celebs took to the celeb couple's comment section to wish their boy a happy secong birthday.

londie_london_official wrote:

"Happy birthday boy boy."

nandi_madida commented:

"Happy birthday champ!!!"

basetsanakumalo said:

"Happy birthday boy."

nthatimoshesh wrote:

"Happy 2nd birthday prince Khotso."

mrsannbition commented:

"Awhhh Happy Birthday Little One."

dkbghana said:

"He's a Virgo mate, that's a king."

bakilulu wrote:

"Aaaaaw. Happy Birthday to the young champ!"

soli.q_ added:

"Him copying you just shows your presence as a father my guy. Thank you for exceeding levels the entire world limited you on. May you and the king live healthy and strong."

