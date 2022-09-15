KwaZulu-Natal rapper Big Zulu's Maskandi swag has inspired another man, from Tswane this time around, to dress like him

The inspired fan took to the Mali Eningi hitmaker's timeline to let him know that he likes the rapper's style and now dresses like him

The tweep with the handle @BLACKCARMELO rocked a Brentwood trouser, designer shoes, T-shirt and belt and carried a designer man purse

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Big Zulu is an influential hip-hop artist. The star continues to inspire his followers to dress like him.

Big Zulu inspired a Tswana man to dress like him. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

A Tswana man took the Mali Eningi rapper's timeline to let him know that he has changed his wardrobe, thanks to Big Zulu. The man rocked a Brentwood trouser, a designer golf T-shirt, belt and loafers. He also accessorised his look with a designer man purse.

Taking to Twitter, the inspired supporter with the handle @BLACKCARMELO captioned his post:

"I'm extremely Hip Hop and very TSWANA, but hai Nkabi, you made me do it!!!!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Big Zulu doesn't dress like an ordinary rapper. He doesn't wear baggy or skinny jeans and sneakers. He rocks Carvela loafers, Brentwood pants just like a typical Maskandi artists from KwaZulu-Natal. Other artists who proudly rock 'bhinca' swag are the likes of Sjava and Khuzani Mpungose.

Big Zulu inspires fan to dress like him

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has inspired some of his fans to dress like him. The rapper is a Brentwood and Carvela ambassador.

The Mali Eningi hitmaker rocks Brentwood pants and Carvela shoes on a daily and his fans are here for it. Some of them have already started dressing like their fave.

A tweep @melusithabo11 took to Twitter to share a snap of himself rocking Carvela loafers and a Brentwood trouser. Big Zulu took to the peep's comment section to show him some love. The star responded with three praying hands emojis.

Other tweeps joined the chat and shared their thoughts on the conversation. Some claimed that Big Zulu's homeboy Sjava made the look fashionable way before the rapper started popping.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News