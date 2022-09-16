American singer John Legend is promoting his latest album, and he wants to connect with South Africa as he was interviewed by media personality Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda shared the news on Twitter that John Legend's album legend is ready for the public, and she got to hear the singer's voice live

The radio personality was the envy of the town as they reacted to Anele Mdoda's post with John Legend

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Anele Mdoda had an interview with American singer John Legend about his latest album titled Legend. The American singer took a moment to give Anele Mdoda a live performance.

Anele Mdoda had a sitdown with John Legend and was lucky enough to get the musician to belt a few notes just for her. Image: Instagram/@zintathu/Getty Images/Peter Kramer

Source: UGC

Anele Mdoda was elated as she raved about meeting John Legend on her social media. The radio personality also took a listen to Legend and sang its praises just after having the interview with John Legend

Anele Mdoda gets John Legend live perfomance

Anele took to Twitter to show off her sitdown with John Legend. Aside from promoting his album Anele let everyone know that she got John Legend to perform for her. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"John Legend just sang to me… how’s your day going ? His new album is blowing me to smithereens! It’s out now and it’s called Legend. #aneleandtheclubon947"

South African online users were thoroughly impressed as they admitted they were envious of Anele. John Legend's fans congratulated Anele on meeting their fave.

@88mabilisa commented:

"This is beautiful."

@Katlego_Jubs commented:

"Home run."

@uMaZwane commented:

"I'm so jealous."

@Zoe_Mabote commented:

"Wow Legendary."

@Ipeleng04113602 commented:

"Anele! You are the girl you think you are."

@GravityWinSA commented:

"Anele...You are the girl you think you are. Uthi ngikuthandelani."

SA split over Anele & Minnie hosting sports shows while Portia Modise is jobless

Briefly News previously reported that social media was split following a tweet that called out companies that are employing stars such as Minnie Dlamini and Anele Mdoda. The two have sports presenting gigs while leaving out the legendary Portia Modise.

Modise, who is regarded as one of Africa's most celebrated soccer stars, recently opened up about her life after retirement. She said being vocal and outspoken has led to many doors being slammed in her face.

Speaking in an interview with Drum Magazine, the former Banyana Banyana star said she saw that female footballers are treated differently than male players.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News