King Monada has showed love to Dr Malinga amid his financial crisis and problems with the South African Revenue Services (SARS)

The Limpopo-born singer thanked Malinga for teaching him to be independent and gave Malinga his flowers while he can still smell them

Social media users hilariously urged the Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker to give Dr Malinga money instead of giving him flowers

King Monada has taken to his timeline to show love to troubled singer Dr Malinga. The Limpopo-born musician gave Malinga his flowers amid his SARS problems.

King Monada showed love to Dr Malinga and praises the singer for teaching him to be independent. Image: @kingmonadamusic, @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker praised his music industry peer for teaching him to be independent. Taking to Twitter, King Monada shared that the Angilalanga Izolo hitmaker taught him not to depend on others.

He posted a snap of Dr Malinga along with a sweet message after he opened up about his financial problems. According to ZAlebs, the star added:

"Take all your flowers while you are still (alive)."

Social media users took to Monada's comment section to hilariously encourage him to give Malinga money instead of flowers.

@makwe_iii commented:

"The irony in your message Monada. I'm not sure if you're being genuine or you're just mocking the poor guy."

@Afroville_rsa said:

"Thank you bye."

@LindaD18084139 wrote:

"He needs money for now, not flowers."

@KgaozaM2 commented:

"King... Hope you're paying your taxes."

@ZeneshMaraj said:

"Send him money... He needs money eseng di flowers."

@Macsharry1 wrote:

"At least you built a nice house in your hometown where rates don't exist, maybe it should be a lesson for others."

@bravoe136 added:

"Help him with money not flowers."

