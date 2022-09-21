Musa Khawula ducked from cameras after his court appearance for murder and also refused to speak to the media

The controversial entertainment blogger is facing a count of murder after he allegedly fatally stabbed Wandile Khambule earlier this year

He made a brief court appearance but stayed inside the court building until a cop van helped him escape the media and dropped him at a taxi rank

Musa Khawula is scared of the cameras. The controversial entertainment blogger hid from photographers who camped outside court following his court appearance.

Musa Khawula hid from cameras after appearing in court for murder. Image: @Musa_Khawula

The infamous Twitter user reportedly played hide-and-seek with one of the publications photographer who wanted to take a pic of him. He appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Monday, 19 September for the murder of Wandile Khambule.

Daily Sun reports that Musa allegedly fatally stabbed the young gent in March this year. He made a briefly appearance in court but hid inside the court buildings until around 2pm as he tried to avoid speaking to the media.

Musa Khawula allegedly ran back inside the court room when he saw the publication's photographer. He apparently asked the staff to help him jump over the perimeter wall at the back, but they refused. He also hilariously asked staff members at the court to help him leave in their whips, but they also said no.

He eventually left the court building via a cop van. They dropped him at a taxi rank in Saldanha. He'll be back in court on 19 October.

Musa Khawula suspended from Twitter after sharing naked clip of Lulo Cafe

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African celebrities are taking sighs of relief after Musa Khawula's account suspension. The controversial entertainment blogger who rose to prominence for spilling hot tea about celebs went a bit too far.

Khawula recently set social media on fire when he shared a naked video of DJ Lulo Cafe. Shocked social media users blasted the blogger for violating the famous DJ's privacy. The video, which has since been deleted from Musa's page, caused his account to be suspended.

Many Twitter users celebrated that the blogger had been suspended. Others felt that this is the beginning of Musa Khawula's downfall.

