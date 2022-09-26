Award-winning actor Will Smith celebrated his 54th birthday on 25 September 2022

Social media users flooded timelines with birthday wishes for the After Earth actor

Some said they will not be celebrating the actor's birthday because they canceled him after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Will Smith will forever be haunted for slapping comedian Chris Rock live on television at the Oscars.

Social media users were divided after some refused to celebrate actor Will Smith's 54th birthday. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Men In Black actor recently left social media users split after some said they would not wish him well on his birthday on 25 September following the scandal.

Reacting to a Twitter post that shared a picture of Will Smith on his birthday, many fans said they no longer acknowledge him after disgracing Chris Rock. The post read:

"Happy 54th birthday to Will Smith!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@CrymeOrRhyme said:

"We don’t acknowledge bro no more."

@sSpectralls added:

"Goat doesn't deserve to get canceled for something this silly."

@ilariafanmj wrote:

"He is not canceled, he is literally producing a new movie."

@ZimIrken2006 said:

"I kinda feel bad for him. He was just acting out of his emotions, he probably felt ashamed afterwards."

@Godfather2Su noted:

"He's not below forgiveness, but it's fine to keep him held accountable for the PHYSICAL ASSAULT he committed for no good reason. Do you hit people in public spaces when they made an off-color joke? Of course, he felt shame, as he should, but this happened mere months ago."

Emtee's 3 songs Logan, iThemba, and Long Way from the Logan album certified gold, rapper can't keep calm

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Emtee's 2021 album Logan is still making major moves a year later. The rapper recently announced that three songs from the hot album were certified gold.

Logan is Emtee's third studio album and the rapper's first as an independent artist. The album is considered the Roll Up hitmaker's best body of work thus far.

Heading to his social media pages, a proud Emtee shared a snap holding three plaques and announced that his songs Logan, iThemba, and Long Way had been certified gold.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News