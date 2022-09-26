Minnie Dlamini's harmless tweep about former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has earned her harsh drags from netizens

The media personality was trolling Maimane in the post saying she's never heard him speak any vernac

South African netizens have rushed to Dlamini's comments section to defend Mmusi with receipts and theories behind Minnie's tweet

Minnie Dlamini is currently being dragged on social media after making a joke about Mmusi Maimane. Image: @minniedlamini/Instagram and Guillem Sartorio/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Minnie Dlamini has landed in hot water after attempting to crack a joke on Twitter to her followers, who immediately reacted negatively.

The seasoned television host was attempting to troll former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane by mentioning that she has never heard him speak any South African official language other than English. Minnie stated the following:

"I’ve never heard @MmusiMaimane speak vernac I’m here for it!!! I like this Mmusi Congratulations Bosa"

Minnie Dlamini shared the following post on Twitter:

South Africans drag Minnie Dlamini

@maseogane said:

"Bathong! I don't know if that's oblivion or what. I used to be a presenter for SABC Sepedi Current Affairs show and every time I interviewed Mmusi he would speak pure Tswana. Obviously, I wouldn't expect you to listen to Sepedi radio but Mmusi would speak Tswana on many occasions."

@mpumat shared:

"Where were you, when he said "Dumelang Bagaetsho"

@MjezuSnr posted:

"He was speaking Sotho today on @LesediFM"

@Zwely10111 wrote:

"If he speaks Vernac you gonna be pregnant be careful dear."

@SMAKGOROMETSA replied:

"Mmusi speaks fluent Setswana. I have heard him on the news which you obviously do not watch. How many South African languages do you speak? Do not call them vernac please."

@mbusopk commented:

"You don't listen to Ukhozi FM, my sister. He has been there quite a couple of times."

@RonaldPhiri01 also said:

"He's actually fluent in most SA languages."

@ndivhuho_n also shared:

"That's because you've not been listening to him. I've heard him speak Sesotho and IsiXhosa."

Minnie Dlamini skincare products discontinued

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini set tongues wagging when it was revealed that she no longer owns a skincare company. The company of seasoned TV presenter Minnie Dlamini failed to comply with SARS regulations.

Minnie Dlamini's beauty care line appears to have made some business mistakes. Many netizens reacted positively to the news that Minnie Dlamini's products would be discontinued.

Musa claims that the media personality's beauty products are no longer available for purchase in a post she shared. According to the post, Minnie Dlamini's brand failed to pay annual SARS taxes three times in a row and is no longer in business due to a failure to comply with sales regulations.

