Nota Baloyi has once again found himself trending after saying something controversial that landed him in hot water

The music mogul tweeted that he would be too embarrassed to admit to people that he smashed ThickLeeyonce

South Africans are flocking to ThickLeeyonce's timeline to respond to her fiery clap back at Nota Baloyi

Nota Baloyi has pissed off South Africans with his controversial opinion about Thickleeyonce.

Nota Baloyi continues to trend, and it's always for the wrong reasons.

This time, the music mogul went after media personality Thickleeyonce, attempting to drag her by saying he'd be ashamed to admit he had any sexual relations with her.

He even compared Thickleeyonce's worth to Cardi B, who is constantly criticised in the media for being undignified. Nota uttered the following venomous words:

"If I smashed Cardi B, I’d deny it… She’s no different from Thick Leeyonce to me."

On Twitter, Nota Baloyi tried to drag Thickleeyonce by sharing the following post:

Thickleeyonce didn't take the words lightly and responded with fiery words, effectively ending an argument that never existed in the first place. She stated:

"You think I’m a baddie like Cardi B? Thanks. Lol! Also, lower your standards, you’d never smash either us."

Thickleeyonce shared the heated reply on Twitter:

South African netizens angry at Nota Baloyi

@360ayear said:

"Why do people keep coming for you? I've never seen you bother anyone."

@DalitsoChandi wrote:

"It's the fact that he thinks he stands a chance with either one of you "

@Cma_Yula shared:

"Nota is a bully!"

@Hlalefo_Ma posted:

"I still wonder how he allegedly forced Berita to marry him."

@nonku_za replied:

"He’s dreaming."

@gaggedyougood commented:

"The way thick leeyonce is so unproblematic to anyone. Nota is just a disgusting miserable human being"

@Anitta_Nxusa also said:

"He’s been dying for your attention clearly."

@HloniLesedi added;

"He’s a loser!"

