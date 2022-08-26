Controversial blogger Musa Khawula alleged the real reason why Quinton Jones and Minnie Dlamini broke up, and Nota Baloyishared his opinion about the circumstances of their break up

Music mogul Nota Baloyi decided to slam Quinton Jones for getting a divorce from Minnie Dlamini despite rumours that he got cheated on

Nota Baloyi's advise to Quinton Jones was met with mostly disapproval from netizens who disagreed with his take

Nota Baloyi is always ready to give his opinion on any hot topic, and the latest has been Quinton Jones and Minnie Dlamini's divorce. Nota Baloyi advised Quinton Jones on how to handle the split from Minnie Dlamini.

Nota Baloyi shared his opinion that Quinton Jones should not get a divorce from Minnie Dlamini despite any cheating allegations. Image: Instagram/@notabaloyi/@minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

There have been many rumours about Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones' divorce. The main theory is that Minnie Dlamini cheated on Quinton Jones, Nota shared that he does not think this is a reason to ruin a marriage.

Nota Baloyi dishes out controversial opinion about Quinton Jones and Minnie Dlamini

Nota responded to blogger Musa alleging that Quinton Jones and mini broke up because she cheated on him. Nota said that Quinton should get over the cheating because Minnie's alleged "infidelity" was not "fatal", as she was experienced in the bedroom. He said:

"She’s the mother of your son & you knew what you signed up for marrying her. As a man, you never abandon your family no matter what. Go home, Quinton and forget Slik Talk!"

Most netizens disagreed with Nota. Some people thought Nota was projecting what happened between him and his ex-wife Berita.

@_PaulM4 commented:

"Nota being a Simp. Berita might have cheated on you, and you went back to her. "

@KingGontse28 commented:

"Haibo!"

@Wanda_Mabude commented:

"He did a good thing by getting out of a toxic relationship,it doesnt necessarily mean that he's trapped in a marriage simply because they have a son and also, divorcing someone is a clear indication that you made a mistake by marrying."

@ingubencuka commented:

"uBerita basezomudla mfanam usazokhala."

Nota wants kids in 2023 despite going through a messy divorce with Berita

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi is finally making headlines for the right reasons, but at what cost when he is still dissing his ex-wife Berita?

Nota revealed on Twitter that he plans to start a family in 2023. He then expressed his desire to have daughters while also shading Berita in the same sentence. He stated that he wants to have daughters in order to earn back his grandfather's "wasted cattle." Berita and Nota are currently going through a divorce.

Nota even responded to a commenter who said that if Berita had children with him, it would have been difficult for her to leave the marriage. Nota replied that he does not trap women with children.

