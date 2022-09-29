Senzo Meyiwa's murder court case will resume on 14 November, and Zandie Khumalo may be due to be in the witness box

Kelly Khumalo's sister was one of seven people who were present when Senzo Meyiwa was shot to death

Zandie shared her gratitude to her life partner Mhlo Gumede for being in her corner while facing the pressure of being called to court

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede is very thankful to have her husband Mhlo by her side while getting through being called as a witness to Senzo Meyiwa's shooting. She opened up about how much she has relied on her significant other to handle police calling her for the trial.

Zandie Khumalo felt loved and protected by her husband as she told followers how he made sure that she remained strong while being summoned to court. Image: Instagram/@zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Zandie Khumalo and her followers were swooning when she expressed her love for her husband. The Zulu singer raved about how she was thankful to have a strong support system behind her ahead of possibly appearing before the judge.

Zandie Khumalo to get on the stand on

Zalebs reports that Zandie was chuffed with her husband when she explained that police were getting in contact with her so that she can appear in court. She said that she remained calm because of him when he reacted to the police coming by saying, "Abeze phela[Let them come]". She wrote in the post:

"Suddenly I was at peace. Thank you, Myeni wami (my husband) for everything, you are really my source of strength.”

Zandie also referred to her husband as:

" The best dad in my world, the one who makes things happen but doesn't ever mind the 'behind the scenes' role. My 'Mr Calm' my 'Don't worry baby it will work out'"

Fans of the couple were happy to shower them with compliments. Some even thanked the husband for looking after Zandie so well.

@ncalane_khanyo commented:

"Photocopy ka Bhuti Mhlo uZenala looking good the Qwabe’s I love you."

@katmaswanganyi commented:

"Ntate Gumede,rea leboga for taking care of our Queen. Love you Za."

@makhosazanapretty commented:

"We love you Mrs G and our prayers are with you and your family .....be at peace God is at work all is well."

@senzymaphosa commented:

"Asbonge Mnguni kaYeyeye ,Osidlabehlezi bakaKhondlo."

@sisanda_sia_magenuka commented:

"When is this SM case ending . I think inesicefe ngoku yhooo"

@zodwa3rd commented:

"True Man indeed."

