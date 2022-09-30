Limpopo-born musician King Monada has taken to social media to show of one of his beautiful wives and Mzansi is here for it

The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker's beautiful wife rocked a traditional attire in the pic her hubby posted on his timeline

Social media users took to the loving husband's timeline to share their thoughts on his wife and agreed that she's gorgeous

King Monada is in love. The Limpopo-born musician took to his timeline to show off his beautiful wife.

King Monada showed off one of his stunning wives. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker has a couple of wives and he loves them equally. He is not scared to show them off on social media. The loving hubby decided to introduce one of his gorgeous bae's to Mzansi.

Taking to Twitter, the singer posted a cute pic of his wife rocking a traditional attire. Along with the pic, King Monada shared a red love heart emoji and blew a kiss at her.

At the time of publication, the snap had received over 450 likes and over 20 retweets. Many of King Monada's fans also agreed that their fave's wife is beautiful.

@Clement34239827 said:

"She's so beautiful, my king."

@_Mashudu_M wrote:

"She's beautiful."

Just recently, King Monada and Makhadzi smoked the peace pipe. The Limpopo artists had been beefing over a song titled Ghanama. They worked on it together and released it separately.

King Monada shows love to Dr Malinga

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that King Monada took to his timeline to show love to troubled singer Dr Malinga. The Limpopo-born musician gave Malinga his flowers amid his SARS problems.

The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker praised his music industry peer for teaching him to be independent. Taking to Twitter, King Monada shared that the Angilalanga Izolo hitmaker taught him not to depend on others.

He posted a snap of Dr Malinga along with a sweet message after he opened up about his financial problems. Social media users took to Monada's comment section to hilariously encourage him to give Malinga money instead of flowers.

