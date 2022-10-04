A young lady has shared a video that captured her excitement at seeing Davido and Chioma in her church in Lagos

The lady quickly removed her head tie as she made a video in front of the couple to post on her TikTok

Many Nigerians found it funny that the lady would let go of her scarf as some said that Davido is very friendly

A young Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @lil_tifeh has gone online to share a video of the moment Davido and Chioma attended her church, Powerlink Chapel in Lekki.

The lady quickly rushed to their front to make a video. At some point, the lady removed her church scarf so that she can look prettier as she pouted towards the camera.

Many people said that Davido is very friendly. Photo source: TikTok/@lil_tifeh

Source: UGC

Davido and Chioma in church

As she was doing that, some ladies were all over the couple taking pictures. While all this was going on, Davido and Chioma kept smiling faces.

People found it funny that the lady removed her scarf to appear more cute. She said:

"I was soooo happy, see the way i comot my scarf. OBO FOR LIFE."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Edwin unusual said:

"So no one is going to talk about how she removed her scarf to look more cute?"

Omo elewa88 said:

"So then still Dey together."

davina2218 said:

"Davido is so calm, if na una fav e for carry body guard enter church una nor go even near am sef."

She said:

"But Chioma self was more than a bodyguard, she no even smile, make we no near her baby."

LUCY said:

"This one more reason people love Davido the more…cuz he’s just too friendly."

Abidemi said:

"E con be like say davido wear native on top designer."

Ruth Bamidele690 said:

"madam remove hair tie to take pictures ni Sha."

Source: Legit.ng