Mthandazo Gatya, who trended for his John Legend Nervous cover, is taking his career to new heights

This follows his lit and viral performance with American artist John Legend at Sun Arena in September 2022

The Senzeni hitmaker is currently negotiating for a performance in Toronto, Canada, and he can't wait to perform ther

Mthandazo Gatya intends to take his career international following his recent duet with American singer John Legend at Sun Arena.

According to the Daily Sun, the Afro-house musician is currently in negotiations to perform in Toronto, Canada, in December.

"I'll most likely perform in Toronto, Canada in December. We're still in talks. It's not yet a sealed deal as this inquiry came on Saturday 01 October."

Mthandazo on his music journey so far

Mthandazo can't believe his career has finally taken off, reported Daily Sun. The Senzeni hitmaker stated that he is glad he never gave up on his dream and that faith definitely works.

"I'm living my dream and I'm happy with my journey so far."

Mthandazo's reaction to meeting John Legend

Mthandazo declares himself the biggest and most devoted John Legend fan. The highlight of his career, according to Mthandazo, was sharing the stage with the All of Me hitmaker while performing his latest track Nervous.

Future plans for Mthandazo Gatya

He has fire music out. Mthandazo released an EP titled Journey To Infinity. Gatya also intends to release more hits, in addition to those already available on music platforms such as Abafana, Sizobamba, and New Age Healer.

John Legend shows love to Mthandazo Gatya Nervous cover with an African Touch

Briefly News previously reported that Mthandazo Gatya has received some love on John Legend's timeline. The South African singer gave the new song Nervous by the American singer an African twist.

On social media, a video of the Afro-pop artist belting out the song in isiZulu has gone viral. The superstar took on John's open verse challenge and slayed it.

On Twitter alone, the songwriter's video has been viewed over 600,000 times. Mthandazo was also praised by John Legend on the app for dropping a fire verse. In response to the video, John tweeted five fire emojis.

