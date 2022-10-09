Makhadzi made Mzansi proud when she filled up a whole stadium in Botswana during her sold out show at Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng

The singer also announced that she was the first female artist in Mzansi to bag a gold plaque for an album when Kokovha sold gold

Makhadzi was also the first Venda artist to have her 30-minutes slot on Channel O dedicated to playing only her music videos

Makhadzi is exactly the performer she thinks she is. The singer has broken so many records since she became a professional recording artist.

Makhadzi has filled up stadiums and had millions of YiuTube views. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

She started out dancing in the dusty streets in her community and worked her way up. She's now a household name in the music industry in South African and the whole continent.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the times the Ghanama hitmaker made history as a female artist and broke records.

1. Filling up a stadium in Botswana

The singer doesn't just have loyal fans in South Africa but she's also big in neighbouring countries. The energetic performer shut it down at her one-woman show at Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng, Botswana on 26 March, 2022. She made Mzansi proud by filling up a whole stadium during the sold out show.

2. First female artist in Mzansi to reach gold with an album

She's been in the industry for a couple of years but she became the first female artist to sell gold with an album. She received a gold plaque for her 2021 album Kokovha. She took to Twitter to announce that she made history.

3. First Venda artist to have 30-minutes show on Channel O

The musician continued to represent her people well when she became the first Venda artist to have her own 30-minute slot on Channel O. The half-an-hour show titled Only Makhadzi was dedicated to spinning only her music videos. Channel O is one of Africa's biggest music video channel.

4. Murahu reaches 1 million views in 2 weeks

One of the star's first music videos to reach one million views on YouTube was Murahu. It reached the milestone in just two weeks after it dropped. Makhadzi took to Twitter to make the announcement and thanked her fans for viewing the video. Since then, she has had a couple of videos reaching a million views shortly after releasing them.

Makhadzi apologises after pulling no-show

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has apologised for again pulling a no-show. The singer missed her performance at the Northern Cape Heritage Festival on Saturday, 24 September.

The energetic performer had been fully paid to perform at the festival but couldn't make it to the gig apparently because of transport challenges and being overbooked.

Daily Sun reports that Makhadzi's management Open Mic took to Facebook to apologise to the fuming event organisers on behalf of Makhadzi.

