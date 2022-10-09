Lukhona Mpopoma, popular for portraying Lindo in the popular soapie Durban Gen says he wants to put his acting skills to the test with challenging roles

The 17-year-old talented star added that he hopes to work with some industry heavyweights like Sindi Ndlathu, Connie Ferguson and Zolisa Xaluva

Mpopoma, who looks up to Gomora star Ntobeko Sishi, said he hopes to score a lead role in the near future

Talented actor Lukhona Mpopoma who got his big break in the popular soapie Durban Gen says he was gutted when the show was cancelled.

‘Durban Gen’ actor Lukhona Mpopoma says he hopes to score a lead role alongside stars like Ntobeko Sishi and Connie Ferguson. Image: Lukhona Mpopoma.

The 17-year-old star feels Mzansi is yet to experience his full potential and hopes one day, he can show off his unmatched acting skills alongside his idols.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Mpopoma said he hopes to get challenging roles so he can show fans that his talent has no limits. He said:

"I am hoping to still make it to more challenging roles as well, such as Gay roles, to prove that I am an actor and I use my body to tell stories."

The star, who is enjoying the benefits of being famous (mainly because he gets noticed by fans when he is out and about), also spoke about his aspirations. He hopes to be in productions with the likes of Connie Ferguson and Zolisa Xaluva.

"My aspirations are to score a lead role whereby I’ll create history with and deliver. My other aspirations would be to work with veterans, people I grew up watching, such as Sindi Dlathu, Connie Ferguson, and Zolisa Xaluva."

There is no doubt that Lukhona looks up to Gomora star and singer Ntobeko Sishi. The young actor sang Sishi praise, saying he adores him.

"Ntobeko Senzeshile Sishi is my role model. He made me realise that I am worth it. I am so inspired by his work. His so ordinary. I love him."

In his closing remarks, the upcoming star advised his fans that patience and perseverance are the way to go. He said there are times when the going gets tough, but the key is to keep going.

