Popular singer J Something is making major money moves by making big investments

The star recently announced that he has ventured into the hospitality business by opening a restaurant

J Something revealed that the posh restaurant named Artistry JHB is going to be located in Sandton

Congratulations are in order for popular singer J Something, who announced that he has opened a restaurant in Sandton.

J Something recently announced that he set to open a new restaurant in Sandton. Image: @jsomethingmusic.

Source: Instagram

The star shared the good news with his social media fans, congratulating him on his new investment. Many promised to pay the place a visit.

According to The Daily Sun, the star headed to his Instagram page to give fans a glimpse of what they can look forward to. He wrote:

"Opening up a new restaurant called Artistry JHB … in Sandton, on Fredman drive. Listen to this … Rooftop - kitchen and bar with a pool and outdoor cinema. One floor down in the elevator … 100-seater theatre for live performances, comedy nights, poetry, theatre, movie premiers, talks … etc … Another flow down in the elevator …The Afterparty bar - curated music, classic drinks, and a place to connect and celebrate. I have for a long time dreamed of bringing music and food together in a way that can not only bring a unique experience but can also showcase the artistry behind it all … I can’t wait for it all to unfold! Follow the page for more details … a partnership together with BlackBrick ❤️ Love and light J."

The singer's fans took to the comments section to congratulate him on the major move.

@hunganindlovu said:

"This is amazing J!! Can’t wait to visit You stay being an inspiration man!!"

@gvbriel_wrldwide added:

"This is HUGE!!!Can’t wait for the openingCongratulations!."

@simvio wrote:

"Cannot wait, this space will definitely be an experience! ❤️ Ps. Opening on my birthday month...now that is even more exciting! #JanBaby."

@toula_methula commented:

"We've needed this and I couldn't think of anyone better to do it❤️ Danko."

