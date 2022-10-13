Ntsiki Mazwai applauded Carl Niehaus for showing respect to black authority at a recent political event

The poet was thoroughly impressed by the former ANC spokesperson's show of humility and let everyone know on the socials

Ntsiki's followers agreed as they joined in admiring Carl, who has consistently shown that he's invested in black people

Ntsiki Mazwai does not toot anyone's horn for no reason. The controversial personality took a moment to show appreciation to Carl Niehaus, who put his life on the line during South Africa's struggle for liberation.

Ntsiki Mazwai expressed how impressed he was to see Carl Niehaus being capable of submitting to black leadership even though he is white. Image: Twitter/@ntsikimazwai

Ntsiki applauded Carl for being a white man who showed he could respect black people in power. Many shared their love for Carl as they reflected on his contributions to freedom.

Ntsiki Mazwai appreciates Carl Niehaus' show of humility

Ntsiki took to Twitter to share her appreciation for Carl. The politician was a key player in South Africa's liberation as he was a prisoner for treason against the apartheid government.

Recently, the poet was thoroughly impressed that Carl is a white man capable of submitting to black leadership. She described how he yielded at an event despite being the oldest in attendance. She wrote:

"Carl Niehaus is a white man who knows how to bow down to black leadership in a black country is a 'yes' for me. You observed protocol of your organization despite being the elder. That's pretty cool. Looking forward to your space tonight. ha ba shwe!"

Other peeps agreed with Ntsiki as they added their own two cents about how they see Carl. Most netizens described how he is a force to be reckoned with as he proved his loyalty to the struggle.

@AdorableWalker commented:

"Carl is a man respected by me...an example of loyalty and humility. I know for sure that his table will be laid in the presence of his mockers very soon, much love to you Sir."

@Dimakat99604320 commented:

"To have a friend /Comrade like this its a blessing no matter the circumstances, he is on your side. I still bow down ,they are scarce these days."

@umtapi commented:

"You got it all wrong Ntsiki. Carl is an elder, veteran of the struggle and even more a personal friend to ubaba. Mind you that was not an ANC event. I think Carl was disrespected."

@Khaya_Nokwindla replied

"I think it was more important for ANC-KZN leader to be seen next to ubaba for the unity project in the province. Comrade @niehaus_carl understand that and he will never feel belittled."

@DrJowie commented:

"I respect this man immensely. Tell him for me sis."

