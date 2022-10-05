Ntsiki Mazwai was excited when she got the only trophy she's ever received in the music industry

The musician and poet was a performer at Sawubona Music Jam, but she had no idea that she would be honoured that night

Supporters of Ntsiki celebrated it with her as they commented with sweet messages for the singer

Ntsiki Mazwai hit two birds with one stone by bagging a gig at Sawubona Music Jam and later hitting a major milestone. The media personality shared that she finally won her first and only award for music.

Ntsiki Mazwai excitedly showed off her first ever and fans flattered her with congratulatory messages. Image: Instagram/@missntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki celebrated on social media, and her fans were just excited. The poet's fans even had some jokes cracked at her expense as online peeps celebrated her win too.

Ntsiki Mazwai celebrates surprise musical award

Ntsiki took a picture of her award from a music concert in Soweto. She shared a picture of her Sawubona Music Jam Award and captioned it:

They said I was coming to perform kanti I'm getting an award. This is my 1st award in the music industry.

Some fans were shocked that this was the only time she got recognised for her work in music.

Ntsiki's followers commented, congratulating the singer. Musician Toya Delazy joined others with congratulatory messages. She wrote:

"Well done ndlovukazi it's only up from here."

@AmuMabasa2 commented:

"Congratulations Aunty Ntsiki and to many more."

@skotenyxxl commented:

"Congratulations!! First award??Didn’t “uwrongo” win anything?"

@rose_themba commented:

"So proud of you it's honestly never too late for what's due to giveth"

@Celciusheit commented:

Okay can you see me clapping hands non stop mara. You deserve it

@chrisreymond89 commented:

"Awards are for white people ....why did you accept it ....? #joking congratulations"

@astrobear13 commented:

"This is amazing. Congratulations."

