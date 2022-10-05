Nelisiwe Sibiya character on Durban Gen seems to be developing with big changes that the actress opened up about

The actress who plays Doctor Mthetwa on eTV's Durban Gen talked about how hard it has been for her to transform into a sangoma for her character

Fans reacted to Nelisiwe opening up about her role as many are excited to see her performance in the soapie's new timeline

Nelisiwe Sibiya is going from strength to strength as her character will go through a major life change. The TV star who plays the doctor on the screen will transform into a traditional doctor.

Nelisiwe Sibiya let It be known that she faced quite a lot of difficulty when portraying a sangoma for her character on 'Durban Gen'. Image Instagram/ @nelisiwe_faith_sibiya

Source: Instagram

The actress admitted that it has not been a walk in the park to portray a sangoma authentically. Nelisiwe opened up on her social media to fans, who reacted by assuring her that they looked forward to her performance.

Nelisiwe Sibiya growing as performer on Durban Gen

TV actress Nelisiwe opened up to her fans about the challenges she is facing with her character becoming a sangoma on Durban Gen. TimesLIVE reports that Nelisiwe shared some pictures on Instagram of herself in character and confided in her supporters.

In the post, Nelisiwe says that although she's excited that the storyline is something that is close to her heart but she said that it was difficult. She wrote:

"It's been so hard! Haweh mah! Shooting these scenes were the pits! So challenging! Overwhelming and powerful. I can’t wait for you guys to see this journey I took.”

Viewers were already impressed just from the pictures. Nelisiwe shared four more images showing some scenes for the sangoma role.

@kgosikgadi_shaz commented:

Now this is you! I know you’ve killed this character already!

@melanieronal commented:

"And I'm sure you fit the character well."

@sphokazimhayise20 commented:

"I can't wait."

@lunniekaz commented:

"I thought you are a real sangoma I was so shocked."

@thobekile.ndlovu.3304 commented:

"But ke Sbusiso, bhuti Thabo n lindelani same time it leads to...... Empeleni this character eyakho. Thokoza Gogo."

"Bring back Rhythm City": 'Durban Gen' fans angered with 5 years storyline jump

Briefly News previously reported that The Durban Gengeneration group is right facing feedback from unhappy soapie viewers.

This comes after Phil Mphela, an media commentator, revealed on Twitter that soapie would not proceed with its current storyline. Durban Gen would continue in the future instead.

The soapie jumped five years ahead to create Season 2A and B. Season 2B of the TV show will debut another year.

