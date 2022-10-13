Cassper Nyovest responded to a fan who asked about Thando Thabethe, wondering if the two are now on bad terms

Mzansi's fave rapper wasted no time in setting the record straight about where he stands with Thando as he told the person why they seem distant online

The explanation the hitmaker gave was more than satisfactory for fans who defended him when some people thought his reply was shady

A Twitter user asked Cassper Nyovest if he is still friends with Thando Thabethe. The rapper was surprised by the question as he immediately confirmed that nothing was wrong between them.

Cassper Nyovest clarified that he is still friends with Thando Thabethe after someone assumed they were not. Image: Instagram/@casspernypovest/@thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Cassper made it clear that he never stopped being friends with Thando. Mufasa's fans appreciated his honesty as they were relieved that the two were still getting along.

Are Cassper Noyvest and Thando Thabethe friends?

Cassper Nyovest said Thando is still his close friend in a tweet. The rapper responded to a netizen who asked why you never see them together on social media. Cassper wrote:

"Still good friends. Like we check on each other, and have real conversations. Even when I’m not feeling well I can pick up the phone and reach out to her. Not everything is on social media."

Cassper's fans appreciated his honesty when responding to the netizen. Many also thought there was an important message when Cassper said not everything happens online.

@marengwanek commented:

"Not everything is on social media, woooow thats profound brother."

@LaFlame52656750 commented:

"Yes, not everything is on social media."

@ShadesSean commented:

"I thought you were going to cuff her."

@RealMrTe added:

"Thought the same. They really looked good together."

"Disgusting": Cassper Nyovest drag trolls bullying a boy they thought was Khotso

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest hit back at people who made fun of a baby. The rapper took a pic with a kid, and it went viral.

The snap had peeps up in arms as some speculated that he adopted him. Others started getting ideas that it was Khotso.

Cassper Nyovest had savage words for trolls. According to TimesLIVE, the Mama I Made It hitmaker told social media users that babies are off limits.

