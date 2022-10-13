DJ Tira got fooled by a fake eThekwini Municipality social media account that was looking for people who can illegally connect electricity

The Afrotainment boss seemingly thought the post was legit as he shared that he's not surprised because a lot is going on around his hometown of Durban

Social media users took to the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker's comment section to let him know that the page was fake and others laughed out loud at the imposter's hilarious post

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

DJ Tira has taken to his timeline to react to a fake eThekwini Municipality social media page. The Afrotainment record label boss couldn't believe his eyes when he came across the fake Twitter handle.

DJ Tira got fooled by a fake eThekwini Municipality social media account. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

The music producer was even more surprised by what the knock-off posted. The imposter hilariously claimed that the popular municipality is looking to hire people who can connect electricity illegally.

DJ Tira seemingly thought it was a real deal. Taking to Twitter, the Thank You Mr DJ reacted to the fraudster's post:

"I'm not surprised. Hhayi Durban."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media users took to Makoya Bearings' comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions. Many laughed out loud and agreed that it's a trick by the "municipality" to arrest those who connect their power illegally.

@NkanyisoNdlovu4 said:

"Fake account."

@shibe_tshibe wrote:

"It's a trap."

@soscydonda added:

"Ethekwini account is ethekwinim not ethekwini_m."

Big Zulu completes building his granny's house

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to share that he has completed building his granny's house. The rapper posted snaps of the beautiful house being painted by contractors.

The Nkabi Records boss also shared a throwback snap of the mud house he grew up in. Next to the renovated house, Big Zulu parked his lux Range Rover.

Social media users took to the Mali Eningi hitmaker to applaud him for putting a roof over his gogo's head. They shared that he has inspired them to work hard so they could also build proper homes for their families.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News