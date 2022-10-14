Somizi Mhlongo opened up about dealing with mental health problems and how it is a problem that can affect anyone

The media personality got candid about the steps he has been taking to have some control over his psychological well-being

Somizi received many reactions as people thanked him for bringing up an important conversation about dealing with mental issues

Somizi Mhlongo got vocal about how he makes sure to stay healthy in his mind. The reality TV personality used social media as a platform to start an important conversation.

SomG's followers appreciated how open their fave got real with them. Many said they could relate to the problems that Somizi highlighted.

Somizi Mhlongo talks mental health and depression

TimesLIVE reports that Somizi shared a clip where he got candid about how depression works. He described the disease as something that could affect all people no matter what and that he has to do something about his problems. He said:

“This condition doesn't choose your financial status, doesn't choose race, gender, sexuality when it's attacking; it's attacking. What I'm doing now is dismantling the power that it thinks it has by one talking about it."

Somizi described how he feels now that he started addressing the problem directly. He said:

"Now that I can recognise it, don't deny it, but don't glorify it. Recognise it and say, 'I see you and I'm going to do something about it'.”

In the Instagram caption, Somizi wrote that he was hesitant to post the video, but he felt many people might need to hear it. Peeps were grateful that he shared it, and many shared their stories about having the same experience as Somizi.

Actress Lusanda Mbane commented:

"Thank you for allowing yourself to be used as a vehicle for healing.".

@gugu_biyela01 commented:

"Yazi wakhuluma just when I am having a breakdown."

@maths_tutor14 commented:

"I'm going through a lot this year. I'm a student and my family doesn't support me financially and I only depending on NSFAS. Every time I have stress how am going to make it through if my family doesn't support me."

@unathiasive commented:

"Thank you, Som. It's good to know I'm not alone."

@yanela_ncetani commented:

"I was speaking about this with a friend early hours of this morning.A lot of revelations were made in that conversation. Thank you for the affirmation Bhuti. Camagu."

@nasriin_jones commented:

"Thank you. You just saved a soul here in Malawi. I feel relieved."

@athabilemangisa commented:

"I always listen to your bathroom talks, and I must say I'm learning from them."

@mitchellqueen48 commented:

"The truth in this.. Siyabonga maan for the motivation yaz."

@skudethemba commented:

"You are a GOAT, AMG 63 or SOMG63 im blessed that you are giving out blessings. You are the greatest of all times for me, and many will agree. I ask myself, how did you fight all those conditions back then?"

