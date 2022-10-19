Cedric Fourie from Skeem Saam is now a beloved character, as fans are completely taken by his storyline

The drama on the SABC 1 hit series is only getting more intense, but there was unconfirmed buzz that Cedric would be cut off from it

Skeem Saam viewers were concerned because they love Lehasa and his onscreen lover Pretty in the soapie, but it all hung in the balance after speculation about Cedric's future

Cedric Fourie has become a part of people's everyday life as Lehasa on Skeem Saam. The actor was subject to rumours that he would lose his job on the Mzansi TV series.

Cedric Fourie had fans scared he would no longer appear on 'Skeem Saam' until the rumour was dispelled. Image: Instagram/@cedric_a_fourie

Many viewers are invested in his storyline, which is yet to end. Most peeps were worried that he will not be able to finish his plot to their satisfaction.

Cedric Fourie on Skeem Saam to stay

ZAlebs reports that some Skeem Saam viewers were left in arms after thinking Cedric as Lehasa would no longer appear on screens. Kaya 959 cleared the rumour by confirming Cedric is not going anywhere after speaking to a publicist from the show.

Cedric fans love to see him in front of the cameras and will be relieved by the news. Supporters constantly show Cedric love on social media, especially with his on-screen lover Pretty, played by Lerato Marabe. Many people think the two should date in real life.

"Bittersweet moment": Hlomla Dandala confirms leaving The River in a statement

Briefly News previously reported that Hlomla Dandala will no longer be onThe River. The star played Zweli Dikana, Lindiwe's husband, and the character was written off in a recent episode.

Fans hoped it was a hoax. Many were devastated after Hlomla when the star confirmed it on the socials.

Hlomla Dandala said leaving the award-winning soapie after many years was a bittersweet moment. The actor also wished his workmates, who had become family, well as they continued with the show.

