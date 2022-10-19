Nota Baloyi attacked his ex-wife after Beritabecause people thought they were back together after their public separation

The controversial media personality always drags Berita, but Musa Khawula shared a video claiming they were recently reconciled

Nota was quick to shut down the gossip as he once again explained why he was no longer with Berita

Nota Baloyi used some harsh words when he talked about Berita. The music mogul said that he is not back with the songstress because she still has problems.

Nota Baloyi went on another rant about Berita to let people know they were still broken up despite gossip. Image: Instagram/@lavidanota

Berita has been subject to gossip since Nota Baloyi always includes her when he goes off the rails on the socials. Nota spoke about her recently, and he did not have kind words.

Nota Baloyi goes in on Berita

Nota said he is not back with Berita after a video of them circulated on Twitter, thanks to blogger Musa Khawula. ZAlebs reports that Baloyi claims his ex is still not herself because of supernatural forces. He said:

"The Illuminati took her and still has her, I will never reconcile with her while she’s still demon possessed. She could murder me in my sleep and blame the devil. I don’t want to end up like Flabba. You’ll hear from us first when we kiss and make up."

Netizens reacted to Nota's rant by advising him to seek mental help. Others had criticism for how he handled things with Berita. Peeps, once again, suggested that Nota date Ntsiki Mazwai.

@T_Rose_xx commented:

"You lost a gorgeous woman and it’s driving you crazy , I hope you get help."

@kgabo_shilabjwe commented:

"You are not well."

@Siya_Gw commented:

"Thatha uNtsiki Mazwai ume ecaleni." [Take Ntsiki and stand to side]

@SongezoNxulwa added:

"Perfect match."

@White__Melanin_ commented:

"You're trying so much to be like Kanye West."

