Zodwa Wabantu's hard work in the entertainment space is paying off big time and she has blessed herself with lux cars

The exotic dancer and reality TV star owns a VW Caravan that she usually uses when she's moving from show to show and owns an Audi for private use

The media personality once blessed herself with a new multi-million rand Lamborghini but she no longer owns the posh ride

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zodwa Wabantu is all about the bag. The exotic dancer has been making money since she made a name for herself back in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Zodwa Wabantu's lux car collection includes a VW Caravan and an Audi. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Just like any other celeb, the star moves around in lux wheels. The reality TV star has blessed herself with posh rides. She has bought rides she uses when moving to and from her gigs and she also has cars she uses for private matters.

Opera News reports that Zodwa Wabantu owns a VW Caravan and an Audi. The star once owned a multi-million rand Lamborghini, the publication reports.

Zodwa Wabantu’ owns a VW Caravan and an Audi. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The socialite usually shows of her car collection on Instagram. She has deleted some of the pics of herself posing nest to her rides.

Zodwa Wabantu has a few cars in her garage. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

The star makes a small fortune every weekend. She gigs at clubs and festivals around the country. Her booking fee reportedly starts from R25 000 upwards. Zodwa is always fully booked and sometimes she even misses shows because of being overbooked.

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post. Somizi said:

"Taking over the mother F city..."

zamababe said:

"Honestly it's not about where you're from its about where you're going... Keep motivating us Nyovest."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News