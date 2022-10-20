Lasizwe Dambuza shared his latest achievement on social media and celebrated with a short video

The star YouTuber showed off how well his channel performs with a ranking that included him as one of the biggest on the video streaming platform

Fans shared some sweet messages as they applauded him on his hard work with his huge channel

Lasizwe has one of the biggest Youtube channels in South Africa. The content creator shows off that he is considered one of the best on the website.

Lasizwe Dambuza was happy that he was recognised as one of the most successful on YouTube in the world. Image: Instagram/@lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Since he stays in the winning lane, and fans are always happy to sing Lasizwe's praises. Lasizwe's work continues to grow from strength to strength, one milestone at a time.

Lasizwe Dambuza celebrates receiving his flowers

Lasizwe took to Twitter to show everyone that his YouTube channel is thriving, with 764 000 subscribers and counting. The video shows that he's listed as one of the top YouTubers in the world.

Fans immediately began congratulating Lasizwe. Many applauded his consistent hard work.

@tiisetso_real commented:

"Stay shining and stay winning buddy. You are doing so well."

@Just_Jamie_j commented:

"Wow! The best! Well done sweetie. Just wondering,Are the ACE family on there?"

@Gjaptha commented

"Congratulations."

@mfundo_st commented:

"Congratulations Sweery. You deserve to be there."

Source: Briefly News