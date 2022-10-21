Pearl Modiadie has been ordered by the court to disclose all documents and other concrete she has against the SABC

This comes after the star accused the SABC's former boss Anthony Soglo of sexual harassment in an email addressed to her back in 2019

Pearl, on the other hand, has not responded to the public broadcaster's wishes since the application for a discovery affidavit was sent to her lawyer

Pearl Modiadie has failed to respond to the SABC forcing her to reveal all the proof she has against them for the R3.5 million case.

The plot in the sexual harassment case involving the South African Broadcasting Services (SABC) and one of Mzansi's most popular celebrities, Pearl Modiadie, has thickened.

According to City Press, the SABC is doing everything possible to clear its name. The publication further reports that they are now demanding that Peal Modiadi disclose all concrete evidence she has regarding the case. SABC even requested a discovery affidavit.

City Press reports that a discovery affidavit would compel the former Metro FM host to reveal under oath all documents and recordings in her possession that she intends to use against the public broadcaster in Johannesburg High Court.

Pearl Modiadie's lawyers fail to respond quickly

According to City Press, Modiadie and her lawyers were given 20 days in court to respond, but that never happened. The application was submitted on 2 August 2022. The days passed until the 31st of August, and Pearl Modiadie has yet to respond.

There are also costs associated with the application, which the SABC wants Pearl to cover.

Pearl Modiadie VS. the SABC explained

Pearl Modiadie made headlines when she accused Anthony Soglo, a Metro FM programmes manager, of using inappropriate sexual language toward her in an email addressed to her in November 2019.

According to News24, Pearl then took the SABC to court for failing to implement a proper sexual harassment policy framework in the workplace.

The news outlet went on to say that the email appeared to be hinting in some way that Pearl would be pimped during one of her appearances in Bloemfontein. Here's what Anthony allegedly wrote about Pearl Thusi:

“Yo … since we are there … can I also get asked that question? LOL [laughing out loud]!“When do you need Pearl and for how long? Go Tumza … Pimpsta of the year! Hahahaha … Sorry guys … that was funny!”

