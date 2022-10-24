Canadian-born hitmaker Drake is regarded as one of the best rappers of our generation

The star has been lauded for his consistency because he has been dropping back-to-back hits since arriving on the hip-hop scene years ago

As the God's Plan hitmaker celebrate his birthday, we look at the timeless classics that he released over the years

Drake is a household name when it comes to rap music. The Canadian-born star. The rapper has dropped hits that have earned him the title of the best rapper in the world.

Drake has been topping charts and bagging awards since releasing his debut album in 2010. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, Drizzy has blessed his millions of fans with bangers such as Hotline Bling, Work featuring Rihanna, God's Plan and many other hits. The star has 10 Grammy Awards, and multiple Billboard number-one hits since dropping his debut album in 2010.

1. Nice for What

Nice for What has been ranked as Drake's best song ever. Released nearly five years ago, the masterpiece is a message to women to embrace themselves. According to The Guardian, the rapper's lyrics encourage ladies to ignore social media critics. The lyrics read:

"That’s a real one in your reflection / Without a follow, without a mention!"

2. Child's Play

Released in 2016, Child's Play shot the rapper to stardom despite being pretty vulgar, and there's lots of talk about intimacy. But it also gets into Drake's past relationships and even briefly mentions his mother, Romper reports.

3. Hold On, We’re Going Home

The hit song featuring Majid Jordan was released in 2013 from the rapper's fire album, Nothing Was the Same.

4. Hotline Bling

Drake's 2015 track Hotline Bling is undoubtedly one of his best songs. Released off of the star's fourth studio album, Views, the song bagged the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song and was nominated in the Video of the Year category at the BET Awards.

5. Portland

Drake collaborated with Travis Scott and Quavo to rap about their success and wealth in Portland.

