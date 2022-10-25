Trevor Noah talked openly about being verbally attacked by Kanye West and gave an unexpected response

The South African comedian based in America said that he has no problems with the rapper instead, he has his best interests at heart

Trevor Noah's answer made The Daily Show fans applaud him for being the bigger man during Kanye's meltdowns

Trevor Noah was on the receiving end of Kanye West's anger. The rapper insulted Trevor Noah, and now the host of The Daily Show gave his answer to Kanye.

Trevor Noah said that he is not against Kanye West but understands that the rapper is facing mental problems.Image: Getty Images/ Gilbert Carrasquillo/ Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

Kanye West has been in many controversies, including calling Trevor names. Following all the commotion, a fan of Trevor Noah asked to explain why he's having issues with Kanye West.

Trevor Noah opens up about Kanye West

According to News24, during an episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, an audience member asked him about beefing with Kanye West. In the clip, Trevor says that he never had a problem with Kanye West but was only worried about him. He explained how Kanye West admitted his mental health issues and that the media should not be giving him a platform because it is harmful. He said:

"I think there are elements of Ye, where he knows when he's wrong and he's admitted this; he knows when he is pushing the envelope' It's not beefing with somebody. I don't have beef with a human being who has expressed openly that they're dealing with a mental health issue."

Viewers of The Daily Show were impressed by Trevor Noah's answer. Many thought he showed a lot of maturity.

the_nikster commented:

"Trevor proving, once again, why he's a class act and why we need him around more than ever."

Barbara Miller commented:

"This is why I adore Trevor. He makes jokes but his heart is so kind. He’s very smart. He will be missed."

smileybeth commented:

"Spoken like an adult and person of character."

G Hintz commented:

"Trevor being candid like this are the moments where Trevor leaves his personal mark on The Daily Show."

Destinum commented:

"Trevor really is one of my favorite people. Empathetic, articulate, intelligent, honest, etc. Mans just got it all."

T commented:

"You are spot on Trevor. My sister is bipolar and is now in a mental hospital for the rest of her life because she self medicated and wouldn’t let people help her when we saw what was happening. To much damage to her brain now and she can’t be trusted. Bipolar is one of the most treatable mental illnesses if one can accept their truth and accept help before it gets out of control. It can end up very sad indeed."

W's Hoops commented:

"Love seeing how Trevor always put things into perspective. Feeling sad he would leave The daily show soon."

