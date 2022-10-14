Nick Evans caught a black mamba, with a friend, that was slithering around in a ceiling and described the situation

The conservationist had to do a lot of rigorous moving, strategizing and communicating just to get to it

Peeps were very interested in the long tale and congratulated the pair for taking care of dangerous wildlife

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nick Evan caught a black mamba that was slithering in a ceiling with a friend and described the harrowing situation.

Nick Evans caught a black mamba in a ceiling with help from a friend. Images: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The entire ordeal was told with precise detail in a Facebook post that is a very long read. Nick Evans began the tale by prefacing that it was a "hectic rescue" and that it happened at a house he previously visited for another black mamba.

It was a hot day when he did it. The homeowners directed him to the ceiling where the snake had been slithering about. He got into the ceiling and was greeted with boiling warmth. He headed for where the snake was and tried to lift some tiles to no avail.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Seeing that he needed help, Nick called his friend Duncan Slabbert, and together, they hatched a plan to make the snake slither out of where it was hiding to the hole on the other side of the wall, which eventually happened.

Peeps were engrossed by the story and applauded Nick and his friend. See the responses below:

Nhlanhlo Dumakude said:

"After seeing another snake skin, as the owner, I would have left with Nick and Duncan Well done, Nick."

Marius Du Plessis commented:

"A fantastic tale about caring for wild animals. Thank you Nick and Duncan. Proud of you gents."

Leon van Niekerk mentioned:

"Well done, Nice. not a lekker place to catch that fella."

Clive Mortimer shared:

"Working hard man. Great stuff and lucky people."

Faye Angela Dean posted:

"Well done Nick, that didn't sound pleasant or easy."

Vicki Hill said:

"Wow, well done it must be incredibly uncomfortable working in the heat."

Trudy Vanessa Joseph-Chetty commented:

"Awesome job once again, and lucky you had Ducan as back up "

Linda Rossouw mentioned:

"Great job, you two. So nice to see home owners not destroying snakes!"

A father’s love: Limpopo lady with successful construction company opens up about impact dad had on her career

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that many little girls' first hero is their father, and it's no different for Rabelani Ratshili. The 26-year-old woman said her father inspired her to open her own construction company.

Rabelani said her dad played a huge role in her life and career choice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News