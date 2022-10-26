Kim Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday last week, and the occasion was one for the eyes to feast on

The American beaut did everything from a lavish candlelit dinner to spontaneous private jets and locations she would never visit on a normal day

Kim Kardashian has posted numerous stunning photos and videos on her social media pages for her devoted followers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kim Kardashian recently posted 9 snaps depicting her 42nd birthday celebration.

Source: Instagram

Kim Kardashian did not disappoint her fans by giving them a sneak peek at her 42nd birthday celebration.

The American superstar hosted a lavish dinner, as evidenced by her stunning Instagram photos. According to MARCA, the dinner was Japanese-themed, and the table was lit with candles to represent the lit time they were having. The new outlet also claimed that Kim Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, gave a powerful speech that evening, stating:

"You are somebody that I am in awe of every single day. The way that you handle every single thing in life. You handle all of us. You handle your kids. You handle your life. You handle everything that comes your way."

Kim Kardashian's sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall, were also present on the special day.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Private plane to Usher's concert

If strong winds hadn't prevented the plane from taking off, Kim and her friends would have gone to an Usher concert. According to MARCA, the jet was already decorated with balloons screaming "HBD, Kim!" shortly after the meal.

Even though they did not go, their mood for the rest of the night was not ruined because they went on a limousine tour in Los Angeles. The lit ride even stopped at the famous In and Out Burger. According to MARCA, the night was so lit that even health-conscious Kim indulged in some greasy food to match the alcohol they were drinking.

Kim Kardashian shared the following snaps on Instagram:

Nicki Minaj celebrates son’s 2nd birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nicki Minaj's son turned two at the end of September. The world-renowned rapper threw a huge party for her bundle of joy in celebration of his birthday.

The superstar invited her celeb friends and rich neighbours to her house when Papa Bear enjoyed another trip around the sun.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Nicki shared 10 stunning pics and videos of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News