AKA is looking to grow his business brand, and his latest venture is into the CBD space with two products

The rapper's move into the industry is inspired by his desire to help people who may be facing mental and physical stress

AKA shared the announcement on Instagram, and fans were excited to show him support and expressed their pride in the rapper's big decision

South African rapper AKA is going into the health side of entrepreneurship. The Fela in Versace hitmaker has a wholesome purpose behind his latest business decision.

AKA wants to help people mentally and physically, and he started his range of CBD. Image: Getty Images/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

AKA opened up about working on himself mentally, and his latest product of CBD products helped him on his journey to healing. Fans were excited about his latest major moving business.

AKA to offer CBD range

AKA will sell his own lines of CBD oils and vape products. TimesLIVE reports that the musicians will partner with Canna Trade Africa and the Greenside Pharmacy to bring fans products.

AKA is looking to promote a different way that someone can take care of their well-being. According to Dischem pharmacy, CBD is a natural chemical used to help users feel calm from anxiety and alleviates physical pain. In an Instagram post, AKA announced this new venture in a post saying:

"This collaboration is about bringing together culture and community in a safe and legitimate space for all to have access to more options and alternatives with regard to their mental and physical well-being. I look forward to this venture with a lot of excitement.”

AKA will also have a launch party for his products on the 28th of October. AKA fans congratulated their favourite on growing his brand. People praised him for choosing well in terms of which market to invest in

@forsying commented:

"We will see other celebrities trying to copy you and years later they forget you the originator. Anyways well done Kiernan let's celebrate."

@kenneth_mahlangu commented:

"The next big thing."

@mzwa_g commented:

"Booming market."

@donmaestro_theartist commented:

"Major move."

@motlapele_inc commented:

"Very nice, congratulations big homie @akaworldwide."

@kgsean66 commented:

"The angel of investing."

