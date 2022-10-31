World-renowned superstars took to social media to share snaps and clips of themselves rocking their Halloween costumes

A-listers such as Trevor Noah, Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington attended epic Halloween parties and posted clips of themselves channelling their favourite singers and movie characters

Trevor Noah seemingly went all Matrix while Kerry Washington channelled Lionel Ritchie in a hilarious clip she posted on her timeline

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

World-renowned entertainers went all out on Halloween. The A-listers, mostly from the US, took to their timelines to show off their Halloween costumes on 31 October.

Trevor Noah, Kelly Rowland and Lori Harvey showed off their Halloween costumes online. Image: @trevornoah, @loriharvey, @kellyrowland

Source: Instagram

Briefly News took to social media to compile pics of some of the superstars who were in Halloween spirit and dressed to impress on the day.

1. Kerry Washington

American actress Kerry Washington took to her official Instagram account to post a hilarious clip of herself dressed as Lionel Ritchie. In the clip, the thespian sang and danced to the legendary singer's classic hit, You Are.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

2. Lori Harvey

In celebration of Halloween, Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey took to Instagram and paid tribute to award-winning singer Beyoncé. The stunner went for Queen Bey's Me, Myself and I video look.

3. Keke Palmer

The Akeelah and the Bee actress entertained her 11.4 million Instagram followers with a stunning video of her take on Rapunzel. Rapunzel is a German fairytale. Its plot has been used and parodied in various media. Its best known line is, "Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your hair".

4. Kelly Rowland

The Destiny's Child singer channelled Catwoman. She rocked a classically cool Catwoman outfit in the video she posted on her official Instagram account.

5. Trevor Noah

People reports that The Daily Show host attended the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Friday night, 28 October. The publication reports that the South African superstar was seemingly dressed as one of the Matrix characters at the epic party.

Trevor Noah and Black Coffee live it up in the US

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah and Black Coffee recently hanged out together in the US. The South African superstars lived it up in America with their celeb friends Eugene Khoza and DJ Euphonik.

Eugene, who is a stand-up comedian, took to his timeline to post the snap of the four of them. He captioned his Twitter post:

"Ma’Grootman doing big things."

They are definitely doing big things internationally. Black Coffee bagged a Grammy recently and Trevor Noah has been flying the Mzansi flag high by hosting top award shows such as the Grammy Awards and has also bagged countless accolades for slaying his US TV show, The Daily Show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News