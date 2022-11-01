Nota Baloyi has revealed on his timeline that he is pursuing his dream of becoming the Mayor of Johannesburg

Baloyi's social media track record is poor, which is why netizens are sharing posts stating that they would rather move to other places than be ruled by Nota

However, he is unconcerned about the lack of support; instead, he is dragging everyone who leaves negative comments under his post

Nota Baloyi says he will become the Mayor of Johannesburg, come rain or sunshine. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Nota Baloyi has called dibs on Johannesburg.

On the timeline, the music executive who used to manage Kwesta revealed his ambition to become the Mayor of Joburg. Baloyi said that he had already started his journey by cleaning up the city.

"I’m the Next Mayor of Joburg, for now I’m cleaning up my city on my own mandate!"

Nota Baloyi shared the following tweet:

Those who know Nota know that he is not popular among Mzansi social media users. His heated Twitter comments about other celebrities and harshly dragging his ex-wife Berita never went down well with many people.

People did not react differently when he revealed his desire to enter the government this time.

Tweeps claimed that they would rather move away from Johannesburg than be governed by Nota.

Even among the tweets that dragged Nota for filth, there were a few that backed Nota's dream.

Netizens shared the following posts:

@PoshTeedkay said:

"I would move to Standerton "

@IamFanaFanatik shared:

"We will vote for you. Prove to us if you're worthy of our votes."

@snow__929 wrote:

"Guys, you must understand, Nota is a smart guy. You have to listen to him with your ears cleaned. GOAT!"

@_sirGivenchy posted:

"Let's enter them Nota. Abekho ready ntwana "

@tsheko2020 replied:

"I will move to Mafikeng "

@kolobe_ commented:

"Ye for Presidency and Nota for Mayor. The world will never be the same "

@MubikwanaStone also said:

"Fast lane my Guy"

@_dayjuz also shared;

"Wena Nota u are ungovernable "

@Tamlynvanwyk2 added:

"Now you’re just asking for a bullet in the head. That high blood pressure mafia doesn’t want young people."

Nota Baloyi vs Black Coffee

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi did not hold back when dragging Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee.

Nota took to his Twitter account to accuse Black Coffee of calling the cops on him. According to ZAlebs, the music mogul was recently pulled over by traffic cops, and the situation was tense.

According to Nota, the police who roughed him up did so because of Black Coffee, assisted by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who did all the dirty work.

Source: Briefly News