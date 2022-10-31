Opinionated Nota Baloyi is back with his fiery social media rants that keep him trending for days

The music executive has gone viral again after threatening to pull over and beat DJ Black Coffee after he allegedly called cops on him

South Africans, as expected, are not siding with Nota Baloyi, instead warning him not to provoke Black Coffee

Nota Baloyi has threatened to beat up Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee.

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi did not hold back when dragging Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee.

Nota took to his Twitter account to accuse Black Coffee of calling the cops on him. According to ZAlebs, the music mogul was recently pulled over by traffic cops, and the situation was tense.

According to Nota, the police who roughed him up did so because of Black Coffee, who was assisted by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who did all of the dirty work.

"Black Coffee is also due to get some action for those cops he sent to rough me up. I don’t send people, I show up face to face… It’s a long summer, who knows when I’ll pull up on him as I did to Sol Phenduka at Starbucks when I was having Americano!"

Nota Baloyi shared the following heated post on Twitter:

South Africans are sick and tired of Nota's social media rants

According to ZAlebs, South African netizens came through for Black Coffee. They defended the Ready For You hitmaker and warned Nota that he might be the one taking a beating.

The following are some of the posts that social media users have shared:

@TheeFancyFace said:

"Black Coffee will slap the black spots out of your face."

@Madzalaetic wrote:

"You are trying to get attention from people who are not in your Tax bracket. There is a level to this thing. You need to get off people on your level like N'veigh, Zinga, and Nutty Rockstar "

@DebraaErica shared:

"I think it’s time you see a psychiatrist."

@STheposterboy posted:

"I’m genuinely worried about my GOAT now‍♂️"

@ElsaJuly26 replied:

"You did nothing to Sol hle we all saw your clip."

@Brinsford2 commented:

"Who's really afraid of you?"

@guru_nyiko also said:

"Why don't you tell us about when you pull up on stogie T?"

@Officialtris22 added:

"That's it, let's report this account!"

Nota Baloyi slams Black Coffee for bragging about buying a house just to party

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi is not a fan of Black Coffee. The controversial music exec dragged the Grammy-winning DJ for opening up about his divorce when he was a guest on The Diary of the CEO podcast.

Kwesta's former manager alleged that the world-renowned DJ bragged about wanting to finalise his divorce quickly. Nota Baloyi even went as far as calling Coffee a b*tch.

ZAlebs reports that Black Coffee shared that life would be more fun as he's now a single man. In the same episode, the superstar shared that he bought his neighbour's crib just to throw parties in.

