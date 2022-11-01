HHP's widow, Lerato Sengadi, has criticised her late husband's family for not inviting her to the late rapper's funeral

The well-known publicist took to social media to explain why she was not present at the unveiling

However, HHP's family has come out to defend themselves, claiming that the ceremony was private and that they expected Lerato to attend

HHP’s widow, Lerato Sengadi, says she had no input in the unveiling ceremony of her late husband, HHP.

Lerato Sengadi, the widow of late South African musician HHP, has revealed that her in-laws sidelined her regarding HHP's unveiling. According to reports, she was not invited.

Sengadi took to Twitter to explain why she could not attend HHP's unveiling ceremony. Sengadi claimed she and her family were unaware of the proceedings and thus had no say.

“My family and I were not informed about my husband’s unveiling. I had zero say or input on his tombstone or inscription. I was not invited. Like everyone on socials, it was my first time seeing Leano in four years,” she said.

Lerato Sengadi shared the following heated post on Twitter:

After many people noticed Lerato was not present at the unveiling, HHP's family came out to defend themselves. According to TshisaLIVE, HHP's sister Ayanda Tsambo stated that Lerato was not the only one not invited to the unveiling as the gathering was filled with those close to the family.

"We just thought she was going to invite herself, we even reserved a seat for her ... It was a private gathering mostly reserved for close family.” she said.

The drama between Lerato Sengadi and HHP's family

However, this is not the first time the family has ignored Lerato Sengadi. After HHP committed suicide in 2018, the Tsambo family attempted to exclude Lerato from the funeral arrangements. They did so because they did not recognise her as the customary wife.

Even at the funeral, South Africans pointed out that, despite being the late hip-hop star's wife, she was not treated like a family member.

According to TshisaLIVE, HHP's widow had to take the Tsambos to the Gauteng South High Court because the lobola negotiations and wedding ceremony took place in 2016.

