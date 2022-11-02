Yvonne Chaka Chaka dropped a new song featuring beloved African legends Oliver Mutukudzi and Hugh Masekela

The iconic songstress is doing her bit to keep the two late musical legends' legacy alive by featuring them in her latest musical project

Yvonne dropped a new track titled Murume Mukuru (Tapera), and it is all in honour of the African continent

Yvonne Chaka Chaka is a living legend and used her voice to keep the memory of her colleagues alive. The star featured the late Oliver Mutukudzi and Hugh Masekela in a jazz track.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka is keeping Oliver Mutukudzi and Hugh Masekela's memories alive with a new track featuring them. Image: Instagram/@yvonne_chakachaka/Getty Images/Jack Vartoogian/Clayton Call

Yvonne opened up about her reasons for making the song. The songstress explained that a higher power guides all her artistic decisions.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka features Oliver Mtukudzi and Hugh masekela

TimesLIVE reported that Yvonne Chaka Chaka released a song about Africa and featured Oliver Mtukudzi and Hugh Masekela posthumously. In an Instagram post, Yvonne thanked the two legends.

Yvonne told the publication that she does things for the sake of others. She said

“I do what God has asked me to do, with the capabilities He's given me. You don't have to wait, you just have to go out there and knock on that door.”

The iconic songstress said legacy is not as important as helping others and making sure people are benefiting from her life. Yvonne said she always asks herself:

"Whose life am I changing now?"

The track Yvonne released is about the African continent winning the fight against poverty. Tsong's name is Murume Mukuru (Tapera), based on Oliver Mtukudzi's Tapera. The song has a jazzy f it, and the vocals have a nostalgic edge.

@Catherine Chibweza

"The combination is lit. Love it."

@Rob Phatt

"Beautiful song."

@Patrick Johnson

"Tapera, great one!"

@jahblessbontle

"Mixed emotions on this one."

@Rob Phatt

"I like it."

