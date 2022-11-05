Zakes Bantwini took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter growing a year older and poured his heart out in the post

The singer and his wife, Nandi Madida, expressed their love for the little girl and wished her a happy birthday

His followers marvelled at the chance to see pictures and videos of Zakes' daughter and said they lookalike

Zakes Bantwini pens a sweet birthday message for his daughter. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini was the ever-doting father gushing over his daughter Lisakhanya on her birthday. He wrote a sweet message for her on his Instagram, conveying his love and gratitude for having a daughter like her, saying she's the apple of his eye.

"I hope that life always brings you happiness, just as you deserve. You are the sweetest, kindest, most caring young person I know, and I am so proud and lucky to be able to call you my daughter."

The musician's wife, Nandi Madida, commented with a lovely message saying they love Lisakhanya.

"Happy birthday Lisa ❤️! We love you, special girl!"

Zakes and Nandi have made marriage look fashionable in how they seamlessly managed to have a blended family throughout the years.

The Osama hitmaker's followers joined him in celebrating his precious day and posted happy birthday comments.

@hardworkrsa mentioned:

"Happy belated birthday to her! Akhule nje."

@moosadike shared:

"Happy birthday cute babyGod bless you with more years."

@dhes9 posted:

"What we live for! Our kids. Happy birthday little one.❤️"

@khoza__hope wrote:

"My daughter's name! Happy birthday to your pretty princess."

@nompumelelomabanga commented:

"Happy birthday, she actually looks like queen Nefertiti. "

@sfundo_worldwide posted:

"Special as ever, happy birthday Lisa."

@bongi_says asked:

"What’s the full meaning of Lisakhanya? I wanted to give this name to my daughter."

@dimples_mummy added:

"Happy birthday to her. She shares with my 3-year-old today.❤️"

